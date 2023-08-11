Shanna Moakler is mourning the loss of her father, John.

The model and TV personality took to Instagram on Friday to share the heartbreaking news with her followers.

“It’s with great sadness to share the passing of my dad, the only solace is knowing he is with my beautiful mother. I am so thankful I got to have as many years with my parents as I did, and to have the time I had these last weeks with him,” she captioned a series of photos of the pair throughout the years, including a snapshot of Moakler donning a medal she was awarded while posing next to her proud father, and one of them holding hands while dancing.

“My father was an amazing husband, doctor and father he was more than anyone could ask for,” she continued. “I will hold tight to the incredible life both my parents provided for me and the love and strength they instilled in me. The unwavering support at times when I didn’t deserve it.

“I love you dad and my world will never be the same without you in it. I appreciate all those who have reached out and sent messages of support. Godspeed,” she concluded.

Moakler’s post also included old family photos of her dad photographed with his grandchildren — Alabama Barker, 17, and Landon Barker, 19, whom she shares with ex-husband Travis Barker — and one pic of her dad hard at work as the late dentist was captured cleaning a patient’s mouth.

The reality TV star’s first-born child — daughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, who she shares with ex, Oscar De La Hoya — is also featured in a more recent photo with John. Atiana is also Barker’s stepdaughter.

Earlier this year, Moakler, 48, lost her mother Gail.

“My mother was a beautiful and kind and loving woman and she was everything that I hope to be,” she told People in January while confirming her mom’s passing. “As a mother she was loving, kind and supportive. More than anything, she was my best friend and I will miss her every day of my life.”