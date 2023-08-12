Jodie Sweetin is not happy about where her latest made-for-TV movie will be airing.

Sweetin is coming forward after news emerged that her film, “Craft Me a Romance”, was picked up by Great American Family (GAF).

The recently rebranded network (formerly known as Great American Country) was launched by ex-Hallmark Channel head Bill Abbott, after he was forced to step down as CEO of Crown Media Family Networks (Hallmark’s parent company) after backlash bowing to pressure from anti-gay groups by pulling a commercial that featured a same-sex couple.

Since launching as GAF in 2021, the network has managed to snag numerous Hallmark Channel actors to star in the channel’s Hallmark-style movies, including Sweetin’s fellow “Full House” alum Candace Cameron Bure, who signed an exclusive deal with GAF.

Cameron Bure stirred up controversy last year with some comments she made to the Wall Street Journal about how her new home would address LGBTQ+ representation, and whether GAF would follow Hallmark Channel’s lead by introducing same-sex relationships in its programming.

“I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core,” she said, with her remarks criticized by numerous celebrities — including Sweetin, who made her stance known when she publicly supported JoJo Siwa amid her feud with Cameron Bure.

In a statement to The Hollywoood Reporter, Sweetin addressed the situation involving her movie.

“Sometimes, we, as actors, don’t have control over which network buys the projects we are in nor are we a part of the process in which they get sold,” Sweetin said.

“So I was very surprised to learn by reading about it in the press yesterday that the independent film I worked on over a year ago was sold to Great American Family,” she continued.

“I am disappointed,” she added, “but in keeping with my mission of supporting the LGBTQ+ family, any potential or future money made from this sale will be donated to LGBTQ+ organizations.”

In December 2022, Sweetin — without mentioning Cameron Bure — reiterated her support of the LGBTQ+ community.

“I have always been an outspoken ally for LGBTQ communities, for Black Lives Matter. I’ve always tried to fight for equality and love for everyone,” Sweetin told ET at the time.

“I feel like if you have a voice and you have a platform, it is incumbent on you to be loud and use it,” she said. “Whether people like it all the time or not, sometimes.”