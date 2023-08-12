Elon Musk has some new details to share about his cage match against rival billionaire Mark Zuckerberg.

On Friday, Musk shared an update on X, formerly known as Twitter, to reveal the fight will be outside the jurisdiction of UFC, and will take place in at an “epic location” in Italy — specifically, Rome.

READ MORE: Grimes Weighs In On Possible Cage Match Between Ex Elon Musk And Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg

Noting that the event will be live-streamed on both X and Meta, Musk wrote, “Everything in camera frame will be ancient Rome, so nothing modern at all.”

He added: “I spoke to the PM of Italy and Minister of Culture. They have agreed on an epic location.”

The fight will be managed by my and Zuck’s foundations (not UFC). Livestream will be on this platform and Meta. Everything in camera frame will be ancient Rome, so nothing modern at all. I spoke to the PM of Italy and Minister of Culture. They have agreed on an epic location. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 11, 2023

In subsequent posts, he wrote that proceeds from the fight will “go to veterans,” but didn’t single out an specific veteran-assisting organizations, adding, “Everything done will pay respect to the past and present of Italy.”

And all proceeds go to veterans — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 11, 2023

⚔️ Gladiator ⚔️ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 11, 2023

While Zuckerberg has been sharing numerous posts on social media highlighting his ripped physique and seemingly gruelling training regimen, Musk previously cast doubt on whether the fight would be taking place, citing some medical issues he was experiencing.

READ MORE: Elon Musk Says His Cage Fight With Mark Zuckerberg Will Be Streamed On X

“I’m getting an MRI of my neck & upper back tomorrow,” Musk wrote last weekend. “May require surgery before the fight can happen. Will know this week.”