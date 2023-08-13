Mark Zuckerberg is calling out rival billionaire Elon Musk for refusing to set a date for their much-hyped UFC-style cage match.

On Sunday, Zuckerberg took to his social media platform, Threads, to take a shot at Musk.

“I think we can all agree Elon isn’t serious and it’s time to move on,” Zuckerberg wrote.

“I offered a real date. Dana White offered to make this a legit competition for charity. Elon won’t confirm a date, then says he needs surgery, and now asks to do a practice round in my backyard instead,” he continued. “If Elon ever gets serious about a real date and official event, he knows how to reach me. Otherwise, time to move on. I’m going to focus on competing with people who take the sport seriously.”

READ MORE: Grimes Weighs In On Possible Cage Match Between Ex Elon Musk And Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg

In an earlier Threads post, Zuckberg wrote, “I love this sport and I’ve been ready to fight since the day Elon challenged me. If he ever agrees on an actual date, you’ll hear it from me. Until then, please assume anything he says has not been agreed on.”

On Friday, Musk took took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to claim that he’s found a venue for the fight, which he said would take place at an “epic location” in Italy — specifically, Rome.

Noting that the event will be live-streamed on both X and Meta, Musk wrote, “Everything in camera frame will be ancient Rome, so nothing modern at all.”

He added: “I spoke to the PM of Italy and Minister of Culture. They have agreed on an epic location.”

The fight will be managed by my and Zuck’s foundations (not UFC). Livestream will be on this platform and Meta. Everything in camera frame will be ancient Rome, so nothing modern at all. I spoke to the PM of Italy and Minister of Culture. They have agreed on an epic location. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 11, 2023

In subsequent posts, he wrote that proceeds from the fight will “go to veterans,” but didn’t single out an specific veteran-assisting organizations, adding, “Everything done will pay respect to the past and present of Italy.”

And all proceeds go to veterans — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 11, 2023

⚔️ Gladiator ⚔️ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 11, 2023

While Zuckerberg has been sharing numerous posts on social media highlighting his ripped physique and seemingly gruelling training regimen, Musk has cast doubt on whether the fight would be taking place, citing some medical issues he was experiencing.

READ MORE: Elon Musk Says His Cage Fight With Mark Zuckerberg Will Be Streamed On X

“I’m getting an MRI of my neck & upper back tomorrow,” Musk wrote last weekend. “May require surgery before the fight can happen. Will know this week.”

Exact date is still in flux. I’m getting an MRI of my neck & upper back tomorrow. May require surgery before the fight can happen. Will know this week. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 7, 2023

Musk subsequently shared an update, confirming he will require some “minor surgery” and that he’ll require “a few months” to recover.