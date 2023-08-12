Several members of the “Parks and Recreation” cast reunited this week — not for a reboot or TV special, but on the picket line as they join the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Ben Schwartz — who played the recurring role of Jean-Ralphio Saperstein on the beloved NBC sitcom — took to Instagram to share a series of photos in which he’s joined by fellow “Parks and Rec” alums, including Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, Adam Scott, Retta and Jim O’Heir.

Also pictured are “Parks and Recs” recurring guest stars Allan McLeod, Kirk Fox, Colton Dunn and Alison Becker, in addition with series writer Joe Mande, with everyone holding picket signs.

READ MORE: ‘Parks And Recreation’ Cast Reunite For ‘Galentine’s Day’

Also on hand was Li’l Sebastian, the miniature horse who was the pride and joy of Pawnee, Indiana, and a fan-favourite at the centre of several episodes.

“Lil Sebastian made a rare public appearance to support the #sagaftrastrike #wgastrike alongside some people who understand how amazing he is,” Schwartz wrote in his caption.

Previously, various members of the cast have showcased their strike efforts on social media.