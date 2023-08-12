Fans have noticed that Scheana Shay has lost some weight recently, sparking rumours that she’s one of the stars to use Ozempic to shed unwanted pounds.

Shay, however, is insisting that’s nowhere near close to true, and addressed the subject during a recent edition of her podcast, “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay”.

According to Shay, she began paying more attention to her weight during her pregnancy.

“When I was pregnant, I had to keep track of my weight. My doctor said I should gain 25-30 and then I hit 30 real quick,” she explained, as reported by E! News.

READ MORE: Erika Jayne Insists She Hasn’t Been Using Ozempic To Lose Weight: ‘I Was Going Through Menopause’

“Ever since I had the baby, I tried not to weigh myself all the time because I didn’t want to get so fixated on the number,” she added. “And then the last two months of my life have just been insane, there’s been a lot going on that has affected my appetite and working out habits recently and I’ve lost more weight.”

When she did decide to weigh herself, she realized how much weight she’d lost.

“I stepped on it and I was like, ‘Okay, time to up the food and up the weights.’ I don’t want to be in the 1-0s because I don’t think that is a healthy weight for me. And it shows what stress and anxiety does to your body,” she said.

Shay also shut down questions about whether she’s been using Ozempic.

“Absolutely not,” she declared. “Wouldn’t do it. Not for me. I have other friends who — I don’t want to name names — who have made some jokes about it like, ‘Well, after my next baby I’ll just get on Ozempic.’ And I am like, ‘I don’t think that is what it’s there for?’”