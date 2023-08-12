Billy Porter still has a bone to pick with Harry Styles and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

Styles, 29, who recently wrapped up his two-year Love on Tour, covered the December issue of U.S. Vogue in 2020 and made history as the first man in a dress to cover the front page of the fashion mag.

Shortly after the cover hit the shelves and social media, Porter, known for making bold red carpet-appearances in dresses, had an interview with The Sunday Times where he credited himself for creating “the conversation” around gender-fluid style and slammed the “As It Was” singer in the process for being a “straight, white man.”

READ MORE: Who Is Taylor Russell? All About The Canadian Actress Romantically Linked To Harry Styles

Despite apologizing to Styles, the Broadway star echoed his earlier sentiments against Vogue and the UK-born popstar in a new interview with The Telegraph on Friday.

Porter doubled down, saying that Styles was only presented with the opportunity for the cover because he is “straight and white.”

“That’s why he’s on the cover. Non-binary blah blah blah blah. No. It doesn’t feel good to me. You’re using my community — or your people are using my community — to elevate you,” Porter said of Styles. “You haven’t had to sacrifice anything.”

READ MORE: Harry Styles’ Tour Becomes Fourth Highest-Grossing Tour Of All Time, Earns More Than All One Direction Tours Combined

To make matters messier, Porter claims that Wintour asked him months before the Styles editorial was released about ways to “help” the LGBTQ+ community with representation.

“That b—h said to me at the end, ‘How can we do better?’ And I was so taken off guard that I didn’t say what I should have said,” he finished.