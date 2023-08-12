Morgan Wallen has ditched his trademark mullet and he’s now rocking a shaved head. Ain’t that some-thing?!

The “Last Night” singer took the stage Friday night in Columbus, Ohio and revealed the new look. Yes, the mullet’s gone, and so is his facial hair. He’s practically unrecognizable, though his voice is probably a dead giveaway.

According to video captured by a Morgan Wallen fan account, the “Wasted On You” crooner addressed the new look at Ohio Stadium by telling the crowd, “I didn’t like my long hair anymore so I shaved it off.” Fans of the “Whiskey Glasses” singer were shocked, to say the least.

One fan commented, “Last night he let the liquor talk… 😂.” Another fan quipped, “do i get a partial refund since i’m missing out on the full morgan wallen experience now in september??” But in all seriousness, fans were truly distraught.

In a TikTok video, one fan commented, “NOOOOOOOO HOW COULD HE ABANDON THE MULLET.” Another wrote, “HOW COULD HE DO THAT BEFORE CONSULTING US.”

It’s unclear when Wallen, 30, went all Edward Scissorhands on his brunette locks but in a Friday morning press release announcing that his Morgan Wallen Foundation partnered with Major League Baseball, the country singer was still rocking his mullet in a photo that accompanied the press release.

He looked pretty stoked posing with little leaguers after announcing that his foundation and MLB — along with its Players Association Youth Development Foundation — each donated $500,000 to Habitat for Humanity of Greater Nashville to help revitalize the historic Black baseball and softball complex, Parkwood Community Club in north Nashville.

“I started the Morgan Wallen Foundation to support youth in two areas — sports and music. When I heard about Parkwood, right here in Nashville, I knew I wanted to help,” Wallen said in a press release. “Every child deserves a chance to play ball and be part of a team, and I truly appreciate this opportunity to be part of Parkwood’s next inning. I can’t wait to come back out here and see the park once it has been renovated.”

Baseball undoubtedly played a big role in Wallen’s life before he found stardom.

ET’s Cassie DiLaura was with Wallen back in March when they traveled to his hometown of Corryton, Tennessee, to visit his former high school, and things quickly got emotional when Wallen stepped out onto his old baseball field.

“I spent a lot of time on this field,” Wallen told ET, adding that “this place right here played a huge part in making me who I am.”

The visit to the field was Wallen’s first time back in a long time, and he tearfully admitted that he was “pretty emotional” about his return.

“It’s important to me. I never thought that I would be able to do this. I had dreams of playing baseball. My life obviously took a different turn for the better, God had different plans, but it’s cool to come back here,” he said. “We had a good team. We had a very close-knit team. I love my coach. He’s still a coach. It’s just a lot of good things that run through my head when I step on this field, so it makes me probably more proud than almost anything.”

