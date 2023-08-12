The Jonas Brothers are launching their new tour on Saturday, Aug. 12, kicking off with a two-night stint at Yankee Stadium in the Big Apple.

Speaking with People, the trio consisting of siblings Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas detailed why this tour is the biggest and most expansive they’ve ever undertaken.

“We said, let’s make it really easy on ourselves and we should do the first show at one of the biggest venues we’re playing on this tour,” Joe quipped. “[But] I think we built a beautiful show for people to come see.”

As they explained, the new tour — which they’ve dubbed The Tour — will mesh material from all five of their albums, including their latest release, The Album.

“It’s our most ambitious show we’ve ever put on, in the sense that building out five albums in one night was a challenge that I don’t think we fully understood after we’d already put it on sale,” Nick explained. “[But] it’s amazing to just go back and look at the road that brought us to this moment now.”

Determining which songs to perform, and in which order, proved to be challenging.

“The first self-titled album has some jams on it,” said Joe. “We performed a dress rehearsal with about 200 fans, and it was really nice to see the reactions to some of the medleys, or, we call them mosaics, that we put together of certain songs that it would be difficult to play the entire song — we kind of blend them together. Seeing the reactions and how they responded, that was some of my favourite stuff.”

For youngest JoBro Nick, who was still a teenager when they recorded the first album, delving back into the group’s musical history has been eye-opening.

“Going through voice changes while making these albums added an unnecessary level of grit to some of the vocal delivery,” he said. “I think as we’ve settled into our adult voices, it’s fun to sing them in a more mature and thoughtful vocal delivery.”

However, the brothers are confident fans are going to love what they’ve come up with.

“If you’re an OG super-fan or if you’re more into the new stuff, I think you’re going to be pleasantly surprised and have a great time,” said Joe. “There’s something for everybody.”

Before the tour wraps up in Europe in spring 2024, The Tour will touch down in Canada for six shows: Toronto (Aug. 19), Vancouver (Nov. 11), Edmonton (Nov. 14), Winnipeg (Nov. 16), Ottawa (Nov. 29), and Montreal (Dec. 1).