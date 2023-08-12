As Brody Jenner steps into the fatherhood role, he hopes to take on the duties much differently than Caitlyn Jenner.

Jenner, 39, and his fianceé Tia Blanco welcomed their first child, a daughter named Honey, on July 29th, which they shared in an Instagram post to the world on Friday. The pair also uploaded a YouTube video documenting Blanco’s pregnancy journey where Jenner vowed to have a solid bond with his newborn, differently than Caitlyn Jenner had with him.

“I think that what I’m most excited about is doing things differently than my father did,” he confessed in the vid.

“Growing up, I didn’t have the greatest relationship with then Bruce,” explained “The Hills: New Beginnings” star. “[Caitlyn] wasn’t really around for me growing up. So, I think that… just doing the exact opposite, being the absolute best father I can possibly be and getting ready for the journey [is what I want].”

Brody then praised his fianceé, saying she will be “the best mom.”

“And hopefully I can just be the absolute best father and be there for all these incredible events in her life. I just can’t wait to meet her,” he finished.

The lovebirds first fueled dating rumours in April 2022 after uploading similar pics of a waterfall in Hawaii on Instagram. After being photographed together a month later in California, they confirmed their relationship in June of that year.