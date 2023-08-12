Rest in peace to Linda Haynes.

The actress, who appeared in several roles in films like “Rolling Thunder”, “Human Experiments” and “Brubaker”, died July 17 in South Carolina at 75 years old.

The actress’s son, Greg Sylvander, revealed the tragic news on his Facebook on Friday.

READ MORE: Tony Bennett, Legendary Singer, Dies At 96

“It is with great sadness that I report that my mother, Linda Haynes Sylvander, has passed away, peacefully at home,” he began. “My mom moved up to South Carolina to live with us over three years ago, and it was some of our very best times together.”

“As an only child, I have dreaded these times my entire life. I find peace in knowing that my mother was at peace and had the most beautiful life these final years together with her grandchildren, Courtney Sylvander and I. We are going to miss my mom immensely.”

READ MORE: Tony Bennett Remembered By Fans With Memorials Across The U.S. Following His Death At 96

Haynes’ most notorious tinsel town role was starring in John Flynn’s psychological thriller “Rolling Thunder”, which saw her taking on the silver screen with big-time names like Tommy Lee Jones, William Devane and James Best. The film delves into the story of Charles Rane, a Vietnam veteran who survives the horrors of captivity only to face a new kind of brutality in his own home. Driven by a need for justice, Rane’s path to retribution becomes a tense and unpredictable journey. Linda Forchet, portrayed by Haynes, becomes an unwitting accomplice in Rane’s spiralling quest for revenge.

According to the star’s obituary, Hollywood’s golden director, Quentin Tarantino, once raved about Linda’s talents in the film, calling her his “favourite female lead in a Paul Schrader movie.”