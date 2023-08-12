Click to share this via email

It happens to the best of us.

Lil’ Kim experienced an unexpected wardrobe malfunction while performing at the Hip Hop 50 Live Concert.

The rap diva’s chest became exposed, slipping outside her shirt, during her extravagant career-spanning performance on Friday night at NYC’s Yankee Stadium.

The Queen Bee, never one to shy away from a revealing look, seemed unphased by the entire ordeal, devoting herself to her performance while rolling on with the show. She wore a loose metallic handkerchief top, cropped Gucci jacket, sequined shorts and thigh-high red boots.

Hip Hop 50 Live at Yankee Stadium was a mega-concert featuring top-tier rap royalty, including Run-D.M.C., Melle Mel, Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg, Common and Lil’ Kim.

The Bronx is considered the origin story of hip-hop, and August 11 the official birthday. DJ Kool Herc (aka Clive Campbell) rocked the scene at his sister’s birthday bash by crafting music loops using two turntables.