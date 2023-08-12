Drake’s styling his son.
The Torontonian rapper, 36, whose currently on his It’s All A Blur Tour with 21 Savage, shared a super adorable Instagram post that will make anyone’s heart melt.
The record-breaking rapper uploaded an uber-cute bonding moment with his 5-year-old son Adonis depicting Drake braiding his hair.
READ MORE: Google In Talks With Universal Music To Ensure Artists Are Paid For AI Deepfake Songs: Report
They mirrored each other’s hairstyles, with Drake already rocking braids as he styled Adonis’ blonde locks. The matching makeover prompted fellow rap star Tyga to comment: “Like father, like son.”
The sweet snap has already garnered 3 million likes.
DJ Khaled, who is a frequent collaborator of Drake’s, commented: “👑.”
The other snaps included in the photo dump featured a photo mirror selfie of Drake in a Notre Dame Fighting Irish basketball jersey, baggy faded jeans and bulky white sneakers.
READ MORE: Bobbi Althoff Explains How She Landed Drake Interview: ‘I Decided To Just Go For It And Shoot My Shot’
He also showed some love to his mom, Sandi Graham, sharing a warm vid of her flexing an expensive-looking watch.
The comment section was a playground of comments, with a mini spat occurring between Drizzy and long-time pal Lil Yachty after the rapper posted a slightly accusatory jab.
Drake instantly clapped back, earning a hefty amount of likes on his comment: “I was unbraiding it b***h your son said you ain’t hit him in 6 months on his finsta.”