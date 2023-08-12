Click to share this via email

Drake’s styling his son.

The Torontonian rapper, 36, whose currently on his It’s All A Blur Tour with 21 Savage, shared a super adorable Instagram post that will make anyone’s heart melt.

The record-breaking rapper uploaded an uber-cute bonding moment with his 5-year-old son Adonis depicting Drake braiding his hair.

They mirrored each other’s hairstyles, with Drake already rocking braids as he styled Adonis’ blonde locks. The matching makeover prompted fellow rap star Tyga to comment: “Like father, like son.”

The sweet snap has already garnered 3 million likes.

DJ Khaled, who is a frequent collaborator of Drake’s, commented: “👑.”

The other snaps included in the photo dump featured a photo mirror selfie of Drake in a Notre Dame Fighting Irish basketball jersey, baggy faded jeans and bulky white sneakers.

He also showed some love to his mom, Sandi Graham, sharing a warm vid of her flexing an expensive-looking watch.

The comment section was a playground of comments, with a mini spat occurring between Drizzy and long-time pal Lil Yachty after the rapper posted a slightly accusatory jab.

@champagnepapi/Instagram — Photo: @champagnepapi/Instagram

Drake instantly clapped back, earning a hefty amount of likes on his comment: “I was unbraiding it b***h your son said you ain’t hit him in 6 months on his finsta.”