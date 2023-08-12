Hawaiian actor Jason Momoa is urging travelers to suspend their Maui vacation plans.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, the actor shared: “Maui is not the place to have your vacation right now. Do not convince yourself that your presence is needed on an island that is suffering this deeply.”

Momoa relayed info about cheap flights being necessary for those displaced by the ravaging wildfires, emphasizing the importance of those resources being utilized for those most in need.

“Our community needs time to heal, grieve and restore,” Momoa continued. “That means the less visitors on island taking up critical resources that have become extremely limited the better.”

Finishing his sentiment, the “Aquaman” actor redirected his 17 million followers to organizations funding donations for those displaced by the wildfires.

“Lahaina town is gone,” the post detailed. “Families were forced to evacuate on short notice, many escaping with only the clothes on their backs.”

Maui County’s recent report reveals a tragic toll of 53 lives lost due to wildfires, leaving over 1,300 homes and nearly 11,000 without power. The community grapples with the aftermath of this devastating event.

Hailing from Honolulu with native Hawaiian roots, Momoa initially ventured to Iowa before returning to his homeland to study at the University of Hawaii in Honolulu. Recently, he shared a Maui Mutual Aid Resource Guide, originally posted by @hiprogressiveaction of the Hawaii Alliance for Progressive Action, on his social media story.