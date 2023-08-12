Kevin Federline and his family are safe in Hawaii amid the raging fires on Maui that have claimed the lives of at least 55 and displaced thousands of residents and tourists.

A source tells ET that Federline, his two sons — Jayden, 16, and Sean, 17, whom he shares with Britney Spears — and his wife, Victoria, are not physically affected by the wildfires “because they live on one of the neighboring islands, where they moved two weeks ago.” The source added that Federline and his family are settling into their new rental home, “but it has been upsetting and traumatic for them to see all the death and devastation on Maui.”

Federline and his family just recently moved to Hawaii. Spears, who is “sad” and “disappointed” by the move, signed off on the children’s move back in May. Mark Vincent Kaplan, Federline’s powerhouse attorney, tells ET, “Everyone is grateful that Britney approved the move and they didn’t have to go to court to move forward with their plans.”

There’s been widespread devastation amid six fires across Maui and the Big Island. Nearly 2,000 people were reportedly forced to sleep at an airport earlier this week and more than 1,300 people were relegated to shelters as an army of firefighters continue efforts to contain a raging fire that has already wiped out the historic town of Lahaina. President Joe Biden has declared a major disaster on Maui, where officials say upward of 17,000 buildings have been destroyed in what Hawaii Gov. Josh Green said could be the largest natural disaster in state history.

Jason Momoa, a Honolulu native, spoke earlier this week about the tragic wildfires.

“We are devastated and heartbroken for our friends and ‘ohana on Maui who been impacted by the recent wildfires,” Momoa wrote on Instagram, sharing a series of posts that included information about the event that began on Tuesday.

According to one post, which was created by the ‘Āina Momona environmental nonprofit organization, the wildfires began as a result of drought conditions and hurricane weather.

Oprah Winfrey has also been spotted in Maui lending a helping hand to residents impacted by the wildfires, offering personal support and donations at a local shelter.

In photos and clips shared to social media, Winfrey can be seen visiting with people sheltering at the War Memorial Gymnasium in Maui and handing out supplies, including pillows, cots and toiletries.

ET has learned that the media mogul — who owns a home on the island — went to the shelter to ask firsthand what items were most needed. She then left to purchase those products and returned to distribute them in person. Winfrey is said to be planning to offer more support to those impacted by the devastation as it becomes clear which funds will be most helpful in both the short-term and long-term rebuilding.

Mick Fleetwood, the drummer of Fleetwood Mac, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share that his restaurant, Fleetwood’s on Front St., had been destroyed amid the extreme fires on the Hawaiian island.

“Maui and the Lahaina community have been my home for several decades. This is a devastating moment for Maui and many are suffering unimaginable loss,” he captioned a photo of the iconic restaurant, which he opened in downtown Lahaina in 2012.

“Fleetwood’s on Front Street has been lost and while we are heartbroken our main priority is the safety of our dear staff and team members,” he continued. “On behalf of myself and my family I share my heartfelt thoughts and prayers for the people of Maui. We are committed to supporting the community and those affected by this disaster in the days month and years to come.”

