Brad Pitt and Travis Scott have a real French connection.

It turns out the “Sicko Mode” rapper recorded his latest album, UTOPIA, at the 59-year-old’s famed Miraval Studios, which is ensconced within Pitt’s 2,200-acre Château Miraval in the South of France. The Instagram account Legends Inc. shared the tidbit in a Saturday post, but the signs were always there.

In fact, when Miraval Studios’ verified Instagram account posted a photo on July 30 of Scott dropping bars on the mic — with the caption “@travisscott making history” — the rapper dropped a comment saying, “I miss my house.” Just a few weeks prior, on July 9, Scott posted a snippet on Instagram of the recording process from Miraval Studios.

Scott’s UTOPIA — which features Beyoncé, Kid Cudi, Sza, Drake and 21 Savage, among others — dropped on July 28.

By the way, prior to Pitt owning the vineyard and breathing life into the studio, Miraval Studios, an eight-hour drive south of Paris, was once the music home of Pink Floyd and Sade. According to a fascinating Billboard profile in October 2022, the studio is equipped with three editing booths for video and sound, production offices, a recording studio, kitchen, artist salon, two guest suites, a 115-foot saltwater pool and a rooftop that offers picturesque views of the opulent estate.