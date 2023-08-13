Last month, Taylor Swift debuted her new music video for “I Can See You (Taylor’s Version)”, featuring Joey King, Taylor Lautner and Presley Cash, during an Eras Tour stop in Kansas City, inviting all three onstage.

Looking back at the experience during an interview with CNN, King marvelled at being able to appear onstage in front of so many fans.

“That’s a different level,” King said. “It’s a very niche experience to walk out on a stage of 70,000-plus people.”

What made the whole thing even ore surreal for King was that she didn’t know Swift would be calling them onstage.

“I was like, ‘Bring me onstage?’ She was like, ‘Didn’t I tell you?’ I was like ‘You did not tell me I was going onstage,’” King recalled.

“Oh my God. I started sweating and freaking out, and I got really nervous. But it was incredible to just have that experience and feel that energy coming at you,” she added.

“The best way to describe it was like, when the doors opened and I walked out, it’s like that feeling when you get in an ice bath,” King explained. “It just takes your breath away and you’re genuinely caught for breath. It was truly a breathtaking experience to see all those people that are sending all this energy at you directly. It was exhilarating.”

Earlier, Swift shared her own impressions of debuting the video for 70,000 fans.

“I got to premiere the video for ‘I Can See You’ on the big screen and hearing the crowd’s reaction to it is something I’ll never forget,” Swift wrote.

As fans know, Swift and King go way back, with the “Kissing Booth” star — then all of 9 years old — appearing in Swift’s 2010 video for “Mean”.