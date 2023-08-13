Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford may have broken up, but there are no hard feelings between them.

That was one of the takeaways from an impromptu Q&A session that Eilish held with fans via Instagram Story.

“Aske me a question,” Eilish wrote, prompting fans to query her about everything from whether she’s working on a new album (“OHHHHHHHH YESSSSSS,” she wrote) to her opinion on celebrities who never wear the same article of clothing twice (thumbs down on that one).

READ MORE: Billie Eilish & Jesse Rutherford Split After Dating For Less Than A Year

Some of the questions delved into her dating life.

“Are you dating anyone?” asked a fan, prompting Eilish to respond, “NO SIRRRRRR.”

Another followed a similar line of questioning, asking simply, “Jesse???”

Responding, Eilish wrote that she and Rutherford are “very very good friends only,” describing him as “my homie forever.”

Back in May, a reps for Eilish and Rutherford confirmed that they had split up after dating for less than a year, but denied there was any truth to rumours that the split was brought about by cheating.

“We can confirm Billie and Jesse did split amicably and remain good friends,” their reps told ET in a statement. “All cheating rumors are false. Both are currently single.”