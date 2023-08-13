Sunday, Aug. 13 is the ninth anniversary of the death of Robin Williams, and his son, Zak Williams, is marking the occasion by paying tribute to the beloved comedian.

Sharing a photo of Williams rocking a baggy t-shirt and shorts while attending a 1999 tennis benefit at UCLA, Zak shared his thoughts in an accompanying caption.

“Dad, on the 9th anniversary of your passing, I’m remembering you for your most excellent fashion choices,” he wrote.

“These days are always hard and I love remembering you for being so very, very YOU. Love you so much!” he concluded.

Last month, Zak and sister Zelda shared sweet social media posts remembering the late “Mrs. Doubtfire” star on what would have been his 72nd birthday.