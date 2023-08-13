There’s no denying that “Barbie” has been the big-screen blockbuster of the summer, and the Greta Gerwig-directed comedy is maintaining the top position at the box office in its fourth week of release.

Variety reports that “Barbie” is holding its momentum, adding an additional $33.7 million domestically this weekend for a domestic total of $526.3 million, with a worldwide gross of $1.18 billion.

“Oppenheimer” is likewise holding steady at second place, with a worldwide box office of $577 million.

READ MORE: ‘Barbie’ Hits $1 Billion At The Box Office

The news was not so good for the weekend’s new arrival, “The Last Voyage of the Demeter”, which landed in fifth place (after “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” and “The Meg 2”, at No. 3 and 4, respectively).

Based on a chapter of Bram Stoker’s Dracula, the film — which follows the journey of an ocean vessel transporting the coffin of Count Dracula — could only scare up $6.5 million in its opening weekend.