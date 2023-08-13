Lionel Richie angered thousands of New York City fans on Saturday night when he didn’t make it to his concert at Madison Square Garden, cancelling the show more than an hour after it had been scheduled to start.

According to Deadline, promoters pulled the plug on the sold-out show, on which Richie shared the bill with Earth, Wind & Fire, disappointing the 19,000-plus fans in attendance who had been patiently awaiting his arrival.

“Due to severe weather and being unable to land in the NY and surrounding areas, I’m unable to make it to the show tonight,” Richie wrote on Twitter at 8:31 p.m., with the show scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.

“I’m so bummed,” he added. “We are rescheduling the show to Monday Aug. 14. Can’t wait to perform for you all.”

As Deadline points out, Earth, Wind & Fire is scheduled to play a concert in Bridgeport, Connecticut on Monday — solo, without Richie — so it remains to be seen whether they’ll be able to make the rescheduled gig.

Meanwhile, the New York Post reports that fans reacted with anger to the cancellation, particularly since it wasn’t announced until they’d already been inside the venue for well over an hour.

“There was a lot of anger,” on fan told the Post. “We went out of the way to get the weekend off and now I can’t go on Monday. Does [Richie] think it’s easy for me to take off Monday night? This is New York. We work.”

Asked what she’d tell the singer if she had the chance, the fan said, “Hope you’re OK but you should have taken a limo for your fans for four hours. He’s loaded … take a f**king limo.”

Another fan shared similar sentiments. “You can’t sell out Madison Square Garden and [cancel due to] a weather issue,” the woman said. “I’m frustrated and I’m concerned — I think it might be something else. I’m worried that it’s something else and that [the weather] was an excuse.”

Fans also took to Twitter to share their anger — and their suspicions that Richie’s excuse about “severe weather” isn’t the real reason behind the 11th-hour cancellation — including some who had made special trips to the Big Apple to see the show, and were out thousands of dollars in flight and hotel expenses.

You’re bummed? How do you think the 12,000 people feel who’ve just sat at MSG for the last 90 minutes with no info whatsoever. Zero respect for fans. Shameful. — Francine Watson (@franciiiiine) August 13, 2023

This would be the only two shots of the @LionelRichie concert at MSG because after we traveled, paid for parking, sat for 50min, paid for drinks, we were told that he canceled because of the weather!! #pathetic #nottherealstory pic.twitter.com/d3CAwcjUBh — Live From Studio 6B (@lfs6b) August 13, 2023

If JetBlue can make it on time, you can too. pic.twitter.com/OkUcZGYO0f — Me (@grover5678) August 13, 2023

I’m pretty sure you’ve been on tour before. When inclement weather is expected, you travel out in front of it. Inexcusable and @TheGarden you fleeced everyone out of thousands of $ for concessions knowing the concert wasn’t happening. Not a chance you found out when we did. — Dave (@NJDNYMFan72) August 13, 2023

Here’s a pic of the crowd-who’d been waiting over an hour-booing when the announcement was made at 8:30. pic.twitter.com/lbyPz2PyiH — Kristine M. Denholm 📝 (@WriterKMD) August 13, 2023

After spending $1000 on two VIP tickets on a weekend, I am hoping we get a refund. Monday is not an option. We also spent $500 on a hotel and also spent another several hundred dollars on food in the area. What a huge bummer for my birthday!!!! Ugh. — Julie Treska🏳️‍🌈 (@julietreska) August 13, 2023

I call BS. A beautiful day all day. We sat there for an hour. Paid $500 for a hotel. Sat next to a couple who flew in from Cincinnati. And by the way Eatrh Wind and Fire is play at Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater on Monday. Refund NOW!!! — Flustered Fan (@b4l2h7) August 13, 2023

You had us sit in the Garden for an hour when you knew in advance you wouldn’t make it. Refund the tickets…forget the double parking, car service and travel costs to attend on Monday and we will call it even!😡 — Susan Hood (@SusanBHood) August 13, 2023

We bought our parents good seats for a lot of money for their 50th wedding anniversary. They’re 75 and were really looking forward to tonight’s show. Thanks for ruining the gift we got for them. — (Not That) Joe Walsh (@realjwalsh) August 13, 2023

We were there too. One of the security people said they heard Lionel 2 hours before the show doing sound checks. Something’s not right. Undecided about going Monday. And Earth Wind and Fire now cancelling a concert for charity in Bridgeport. Why open gates and let us in — mark elias (@hikerbrooklyn) August 13, 2023

The Garden was electric stage was set and @LionelRichie screwed everyone- pretty simple. No rationale or excuse 4not being in NYC in time. Feel bad 4people who spent $ on hotels babysitters parking etc or had special days ruined. Only upside is the popcorn is still the best — Craig Carton (@craigcartonlive) August 13, 2023

Flew into NYC with my mother for her 75th birthday, she want to see you for the occasion. Monday Aug 14 won't work for us as we fly home. So no concert on the milestone birthday. Quite dsappointed in this. — Thomas K23 (@magiccryptoball) August 13, 2023

…. can't believe this. Few from NC to NYC for the weekend. Hotel, Airfare, Ubers, Dinner…. this is a $4,000 "bummer" for me. Some of us can't make the Monday show and are now stuck. Bummed is shallow and pathetic. pic.twitter.com/DiELXPykBO — Chris Johnson (@ISellJohnstonNC) August 13, 2023

Maybe you should get to your destination early when 20,000 people are waiting for you and not fly in last minute. We made it there. You should have also. Very irresponsible and people are out costs for this. — Greg Koslow (@GregKoslow) August 13, 2023

So disrespectful to all the fans. Spending money on drinks, food, parking or in some case hotels! You had to know way before we all sat down and waited 1 hour. You should give everyone drink coupons on Monday! — Jill Wells (@Wells925) August 13, 2023

Uhmmmm not to call BULLSHIT or anything. But I’m in nYc right now, not an ounce of rain. It’s a beautiful night. 🤣🤣🤣 #makebelievebadweather — Ale (@_sotor24) August 13, 2023