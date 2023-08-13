Lionel Richie angered thousands of New York City fans on Saturday night when he didn’t make it to his concert at Madison Square Garden, cancelling the show more than an hour after it had been scheduled to start.

According to Deadline, promoters pulled the plug on the sold-out show, on which Richie shared the bill with Earth, Wind & Fire, disappointing the 19,000-plus fans in attendance who had been patiently awaiting his arrival.

“Due to severe weather and being unable to land in the NY and surrounding areas, I’m unable to make it to the show tonight,” Richie wrote on Twitter at 8:31 p.m., with the show scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.

“I’m so bummed,” he added. “We are rescheduling the show to Monday Aug. 14. Can’t wait to perform for you all.”

As Deadline points out, Earth, Wind & Fire is scheduled to play a concert in Bridgeport, Connecticut on Monday — solo, without Richie — so it remains to be seen whether they’ll be able to make the rescheduled gig.

Meanwhile, the New York Post reports that fans reacted with anger to the cancellation, particularly since it wasn’t announced until they’d already been inside the venue for well over an hour.

“There was a lot of anger,” on fan told the Post. “We went out of the way to get the weekend off and now I can’t go on Monday. Does [Richie] think it’s easy for me to take off Monday night? This is New York. We work.”

Asked what she’d tell the singer if she had the chance, the fan said, “Hope you’re OK but you should have taken a limo for your fans for four hours. He’s loaded … take a f**king limo.”

Another fan shared similar sentiments. “You can’t sell out Madison Square Garden and [cancel due to] a weather issue,” the woman said. “I’m frustrated and I’m concerned — I think it might be something else. I’m worried that it’s something else and that [the weather] was an excuse.”

Fans also took to Twitter to share their anger — and their suspicions that Richie’s excuse about “severe weather” isn’t the real reason behind the 11th-hour cancellation — including some who had made special trips to the Big Apple to see the show, and were out thousands of dollars in flight and hotel expenses.