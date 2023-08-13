Stephen Amell hit the picket line in New York City this weekend to support the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.

Last month, the “Heels” star appeared at Galaxycon in Raleigh, where he appeared to speak out against the labour action.

However, Amell clarified his comments while speaking with a photographer in a video shared by TMZ.

“When I spoke the first time, I didn’t choose my words as I should,” he shared. “I love acting, I love film and I love television and I know how much going on strike hurts, not just the actors, but all the people who work on film and television.”

Amell continued, “I always said that I support my union. Saying I don’t support the strike was the wrong choice of words, plain and simple. I put my foot in my mouth and I’m trying to take ownership of it.”

Amell said it felt like the “right time” to join the picket line in New York over the weekend.

He added, “I hesitate that I did a 180, it’s more that I should have spoken more clearly and concisely the first time around.”

Amell’s comments at Galaxycon, which were recorded and shared on video on social media, quickly went viral.

“I support my union, I do, and I stand with them, but I do not support striking, I don’t,” he said.

“I think it is a reductive negotiating tactic, and I find the entire thing incredibly frustrating. And I think the thinking as it pertains to shows like the show that I’m on [‘Heels’], that premiered last night, I think it’s myopic,” he added at the time.