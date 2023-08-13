Austin Butler is opening up about some valuable career advice he received from “Elvis” co-star Tom Hanks — and how it wound up landing him his next job.

In a new interview with The Times, Butler revealed that Hanks — who played Col. Tom Parker to his Elvis Presley — suggested he jump into his next role immediately after spending so long channelling the late King of Rock ‘n’ Roll.

“[Hanks] said, ‘You have immersed yourself so deeply in Elvis that, for your mental health, it would be wise to go straight into something else,'” Butler recalled.

“‘If you just jump off the train, you might have emotional whiplash,'” Butler continued, noting that Hanks then offered a suggestion.

“‘And, you know,'” he recalled Hanks telling him, “‘I’ve got this thing I’m producing.’”

That led to Butler’s upcoming role as Major Gale Cleven in “Masters of the Air”, the third Second World War miniseries produced by Hanks with Steven Spielberg, following 2007’s “Band of Brothers” and 2010’s “The Pacific (2010), both of which aired on HBO.

“Masters of the Air”, however, will stream on AppleTV+, following the wartime exploits the actions of the 100th Bombardment Group of the United States Air Force.