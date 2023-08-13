Ed Sheeran is branching out into a whole direction beyond music: working at a Lego Store.

In a video Sheeran posted on Instagram, the “Shape of You” singer reveals he’s serving as a “brick specialist” at the Lego Store in the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota.

Sheeran hardly went unnoticed, with shoppers freaking out when they recognized him, asking him to autograph their Lego boxes and pose for selfies.

READ MORE: Ed Sheeran Attends Taste Of Little Italy In Toronto

He finished things off with a performance outside the store for the assembled throng within the massive mall, and then revealed a special set — including a Lego version of him — called “Autumn is Coming.”

That appears to be of great significance, with Sheeran even changing the profile photo on his Instagram account to an acorn, presumably referencing the fall season.

So what does it all mean? Fans are theorizing that Sheeran will be releasing a new album in the fall, with some sort of collaboration with Lego underlying project.

In a followup post, Sheeran shared some footage from his concert that night in Minneapolis.

READ MORE: Ed Sheeran Celebrates Court Victory With Impromptu NYC Performance On Top Of A Car

“Left come clues around the stadium about autumn coming,” he wrote in the caption. “Did you know autumn is coming?”

Meanwhile, fans have been theorizing that Sheeran has fulfilled his obligation to his current label, Atlantic Records, and that his new album will be the first from a new independent label he’ll be launching himself.

Soooo it seems that Ed’s current contract with the label has ended and that “autumn is coming” will be an independent record! The record is coming when autumn “begins”.

Sooo again, September 21, 22 or 23?? #AutumnIsComing pic.twitter.com/kmDGw9nnwQ — Ed Sheeran News (Fanpage) 🍂 (@EdSheeran_EU) August 12, 2023

In fact, in a recent interview, Sheeran hinted at the “interesting rollout” he has in store for his next album.

“Every time I work out the music industry, it changes, so I kind of want to do my own thing, rather than try and do the traditional thing,” he said. “So the next thing that comes out will be something that hasn’t done before, I guess.”