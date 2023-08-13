Drake stepped in to help a fan after things got heated between a pair of concertgoers during one of his shows.

The “God’s Plan” rapper was in Los Angeles for the first night of his L.A. leg of his “It’s All a Blur” tour Saturday when he threw his sweaty show towel towards the audience after making his way off stage. The towel was caught by a female fan, who moments later was tussling with a male fan who tried to snatch the relic out of her hands.

Drake was heading backstage when the incident occurred and was quick to defend the female fan. In a video shared to social media, the 36-year-old rapper can be seen yelling up at the concertgoer, assuring her that he had someone on the way to help.

“I’ma send someone up there,” Drake says in the video, as he looks both befuddled and concerned by the altercation. He also appears to confront the man who tried to take the towel before being ushered away by his security team.

A separate clip sees the moment the woman caught the concert towel and then is wrestled to the ground for it, with other nearby concertgoers filming the scary incident and coming to the woman’s defense.

The heated moment comes after the first night of Drake’s L.A. shows was nearly cancelled. Drizzy took to his Instagram Stories over the weekend to let fans in on the near-mishap, writing, “Los Angeles, if you knew the things we had to do today to get this show off, smh… but for you, anything. I will see you tonight.”

Night one in L.A. was also major for the rapper for a different reason — he brought his son, Adonis, 5, to the show, marking the first time the little one has been on hand for one of Dad’s concerts.

“Adonis’s Big Day Out,” Drake captioned the series of photos, which saw Adonis enjoying the show alongside his famous father.

Drake will return to the Kia Forum for night two in Inglewood Sunday and will perform two more times at the Forum before making two stops at the Crypto.com Arena the following week.

