Britney Spears could potentially be set for a “TV tell-all” with Oprah Winfrey, ahead of the release of her upcoming memoir.

According to a report by The U.S. Sun, a number of TV networks and streaming platforms have been bidding for an exclusive one-on-one with the “Toxic” singer.

Spears previously turned down an interview Winfrey following the end of her conservatorship back in 2021, however, the Sun reports that the time could be right for a more “feature-style interview” with the popstar.

Speaking to the outlet, an insider explained, “Certainly, putting a TV lens on her could be problematic and it means that a proper news-style interview is out of the question. However, a more feature-style interview, allowing her and the team to have control is an option.”

The source continued, “A move like that, to work with a production company or someone like Oprah, would be her strongest play, but the reality is managing Britney’s mental well-being and health in the process.”

Spears’ memoir, titled The Woman in Me, will be available beginning October 24.

The source added, “The decision is down to Britney about whether she feels ready to talk on camera and address subjects in the book – talking about everything from her parents’ control, her relationship with Justin [Timberlake], motherhood and divorce from Kevin [Federline] and her spiral into mental issue and conservatorship.”