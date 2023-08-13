Click to share this via email

Tim McGraw is revealing how he feels about Taylor Swift naming her debut single after him.

In a new interview with Yahoo Music, the country music icon said, “It makes me pretty proud.”

Swift took the charts by storm with “Tim McGraw” way back in 2006, peaking at no. 6 on the Hot Country Songs chart.

McGraw, Swift and Keith Urban later collaborated on 2013’s “Highway Don’t Care”.

McGraw admitted that when Swift first came out with “Tim McGraw”, he thought, “‘Have I gotten that old that now that these new artists are singing songs of my name in it?’”

McGraw added that Swift is “one of the greatest songwriters ever.”