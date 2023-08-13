Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is speaking out about the tragic wildfires that have been ravaging the island of Maui, Hawaii, since last week.

The action star took to Instagram on Sunday to share a slideshow of snapshots showing firefighters, first responders and civilians doing what they can to fight the wildfires and help in the immediate aftermath of the disaster.

“Heartbroken but our faith and mana is strong,” Johnson wrote. “First responders, health care teams, hotels, locals businesses, boots on the ground organizations and all our local heroes, stay strong – we love you and appreciate you.”

“All our local families, our ohana, our aiga, stay strong thru this devastating time,” he continued. “Resilience resolve is our DNA. Our ancestors are in our blood. This is who we are. This is what we do. I love you. Stay strong.”

He also suggested that people interested in helping could donate to the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation

The horrifying natural disaster began last Tuesday. According to the Āina Momona environmental nonprofit organization, the wildfires began as a result of drought conditions and hurricane weather, leaving at least six people dead, destroying the historic Lahaina Town and forcing evacuations across the island.

According to The Associated Press, as of Sunday, the death toll from the fires has climbed to 93 and is the deadliest wildfire in the U.S. for over a century.

Several stars with ties to the island have also been addressing the tragic news, including Jason Momoa, Maui residents Carlos and Alexa PenaVega, and Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich — who owns a home on the island. Additionally, Mick Fleetwood expressed devastation over the situation and revealed on Instagram that his restaurant, Fleetwood’s on Front St., has been destroyed amid the tragedy.

