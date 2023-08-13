Idina Menzel is looking back on her time starring as Lea Michele’s on-screen mom in “Glee”.

In 2010, the Broadway superstar portrayed the mother of Michele’s Rachel Berry. At the time, Menzel was 38, while Michele was 23.

“You’re worried you’re not going to work again, and then people hire you to be someone’s mother when you probably should be their older sister,” said Menzel in a recent interview with Stellar magazine.

The “Rent” actress had welcomed her first child, Walker, just a short time before taking on the role in “Glee”.

“It just wasn’t great for the ego,” she admitted, adding that she “sucked it up” because she “was excited to work with [showrunner] Ryan Murphy and be a part of that hit show.”

The Tony Award winner ultimately played the role of Shelby Corcoran in 12 episodes of “Glee”, performing songs such as “Defying Gravity” and “I Dreamed a Dream”.