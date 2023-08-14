Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Drake usually loves it when fans throw their bras on stage, but he didn’t want any lingerie being chucked at him during Saturday’s gig.

The Canadian rapper was performing the first night of his Los Angeles leg of his “It’s All a Blur” tour when he told fans his 5-year-old son Adonis was in the audience.

Drake told the crowd at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, “I can’t talk about t*****s tonight in L.A., because my son is at the show for the first time ever.”

READ MORE: Drake Braids Son Adonis’ Hair In Adorable Snap, Playfully Fights With Lil Yachty In Comment Section

He insisted, “We’ve gotta keep this real PG tonight.

“Keep your bras on!” Drizzy — who shares his son with artist Sophie Brussaux — added.

Drake marked Adonis’ first show with a series of Instagram photos.

“Adonis’s Big Day Out,” he captioned the post.

READ MORE: Bobbi Althoff Explains How She Landed Drake Interview: ‘I Decided To Just Go For It And Shoot My Shot’

The musician also shared a couple of videos of the little one watching his dad on stage on his Instagram Story.

Credit: Instagram/Drake

Credit: Instagram/Drake

Saturday’s show hit headlines after Drake stepped in to help a fan after things got heated between a pair of concertgoers when he threw his sweaty show towel into the audience.

The towel was caught by a female fan, who moments later was tussling with a male fan who tried to snatch it out of her hands.

Drake was heading backstage when the incident occurred and was quick to defend the female fan.

“I’ma send someone up there,” Drake said in the video.