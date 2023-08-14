After another weekend at the top of the box office, rumours are emerging that a “Barbie” sequel is in the works.

On Sunday, The Sun reported that talks have started on bringing director Greta Gerwig’s plastic world back to the big screen.

“Crew who worked on the Barbie film have been contacted to discuss working on the follow-up,” an insider told the outlet.

“It is very early days, but it’s become apparent that bosses want the same crew for the sequel as they did for the first,” the source said. “Emails have been sent but firmer details have to be finalized.”

The Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling-starring smash has so far grossed nearly 1.2 billion at the global box office, making talk of a sequel unsurprising.

Last month, after “Barbie” premiered, Gerwig told The New York Times that she hadn’t formulated any plans for a follow-up just yet.

“At this moment, it’s all I’ve got,” she said at the time. “I feel like that at the end of every movie, like I’ll never have another idea and everything I’ve ever wanted to do, I did. I wouldn’t want to squash anybody else’s dream but for me, at this moment, I’m at totally zero.”

Days later, though, in an interview with People, the writer-director expressed an openness to returning for a sequel to “Barbie”.

“There’s a tone and a humour and a joy, and obviously the world is so beautiful,” Gerwig said. “I want to go back to Barbie Land.”

Mattel executives have also teased the range of opportunities for expanding the world of “Barbie”.

“Barbie, as a brand, has many different iterations. The product lines of Barbie is a very broad brand. In addition to the main Barbie figure, she has family, she has a lot of elements around in her universe,” an exec told Variety last month. “It’s a very rich universe… It’s a very broad and very elastic brand, in terms of opportunities.”

They continued, “At the outset, we’re not saying, ‘Okay, let’s think already about movie two and three.’ Let’s get the first one right and make that a success. And if you do that, opportunities open up very quickly, once you establish the first movie as a successful representation of a franchise on the big screen.”

The company’s CEO added, “Successful movies lend themselves to more movies. Our ambition is to create film franchises.”

Meanwhile, Mattel is also hard at work attempting to turn its other toy lines into blockbuster franchises, including a “Hot Wheels” film with director J.J. Abrams, a “Polly Pocket” film from director Lena Dunham, “Thomas the Tank Engine” and more.