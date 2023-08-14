David Beckham is showing off his latest hairstyle.

Over the weekend, the former soccer superstar dialled things back about two decades with his now shaved head style.

“Nothing much changes,” he captioned a photo of himself with the new do. “Get bored of my hair, chop it off.”

David Beckham/Instagram
David Beckham/Instagram

Indeed, over the years, Beckham has gone through many hairstyles, including cornrows and his old signature curtains look.

Recent years, though, have generally seen the 48-year-old sticking with a short crop style, until now.

The change-up may have been partly inspired by his 20-year-old son Romeo, who just last week shaved his own hair in a style reminiscent of a look his dad wore 20 years ago, featuring a line shaved in on one side.

David Beckham/Instagram
David Beckham/Instagram

“Looking good @romeobeckham,” Beckham captioned a repost of his son’s selfie, on which he had written he was trying to “bring back dads buzzzz.”