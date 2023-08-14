Jimmy Fallon brought some big energy to the Jonas Brothers show.

On Sunday night, the “Tonight Show” host surprised the crowd at the Jonas Brothers’ second show at Yankee Stadium in New York as they kicked off their latest tour.

As seen in video posted to social media, Fallon led the audience in singing The Killers’ classic “Mr. Brightside.”

Jimmy Fallon just randomly showed up at Jonas Brothers Yankee Stadium Night 2 and is leading the crowd in “Mr. Brightside” pic.twitter.com/NZ3HWvmSE7 — Matt (@SquishySnapple) August 14, 2023

The Jonas Brothers launched their Five Albums. One Night. The World Tour, supporting their latest LP, The Album, on Saturday in New York.

After the opening performances, the trio will head to more cities in the U.S. before hitting Toronto on August 19, and returning to Canada for shows in Vancouver, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Ottawa and Montreal throughout the fall.

Fallon’s performance of “Mr. Brightside” is also just another example of The Killers’ hit, which peaked at No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2004 and has gone on to become of of the most popular songs from the ’00s.

A karaoke staple, and a favourite at U.K. sporting events, in 2021, Rolling Stone placed the song at No. 378 on its 500 Greatest Songs of All Time list. The magazine had previously placed the song at No. 48 on its best of the 21st century list.

Introducing his performance of “Mr. Brightside”, Fallon asked the crowd, “How would you like to be in the world’s biggest karaoke party for two minutes.”

Fallon is currently off the air as the Hollywood writers strike has continued the shutdown of most late-night programming.