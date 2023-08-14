Foo Fighters and Michael Bublé treated fans to a surprise performance over the weekend.

Bublé joined Dave Grohl and co. on stage at Outside Lands festival in San Francisco on Saturday to belt out his 2009 track “Haven’t Met You Yet”.

Grohl has been mentioning Bublé a lot on tour recently during new live drummer Josh Freese’s medley dedicated to the numerous musicians he’s worked with over the years, Entertainment Weekly reported.

Bublé made the list, which also included the likes of Guns N’ Roses, Paramore, Blink-182, Avril Lavigne, Beastie Boys, Offspring and Nine Inch Nails.

Grohl has been inviting fans on stage to sing their rendition of “Haven’t Met You Yet”. However, after people failed to know the lyrics during Saturday’s performance, that’s when Grohl invited one very special guest up on stage.

“You know what? At the last couple shows, I always look out and someone’s like, ‘I know the Bublé song. I’ll come up and sing it,'” Grohl told fans, adding: “Every time someone says they know this song, they never know the f**king song.”

READ MORE: Michael Bublé Gets His Grammy 3 Months After Winning It, Admits ‘Sometimes Things Take A Little Longer’ To Get To Canada

Grohl then pointed out a “fan” with an “I heart Bublé” sign, questioning them: “Do you know the f**king song?”

“Hold on, we got a superfan. He’s got the ‘I love Bublé!'” he added of the fan in question, who happened to be the Canadian hitmaker himself.

“This motherf**ker better know the song,” Grohl went on, before later saying: “Oh my god, it’s Michael Bublé! Wait, what?!”

READ MORE: Michael Bublé Explains Why He’s Decided To Cut Back On Tour Dates

He then told the audience, “I’m just gonna tell you something, and I’ll make it f**king quick because we don’t have a lot of time.

“For real, we’ve been doing that thing where people from the audience come up and they’re like, ‘I know the f**king song,’ and they walk up and they’re like, ‘I know the first verse.’ They don’t f**king know it!”

He said of Bublé, “So this badass motherf**ker — and I’m not even kidding — flew in today from Argentina to f**king sing that song to you guys. Because there’s no such thing as taking a joke too far.”