Nick Jonas will always have Priyanka Chopra cheering him on.

As the Jonas Brothers took over Yankee Stadium in New York City on Saturday for the beginning of their new Tour, simply titled The Tour, Chopra voiced her support for her hubby and his brothers in an Instagram Story.

Sharing the pic to her Story, Nick could be seen leaning against a wall inside the famous Bronx stadium while donning a monochromatic look.

“My heart. So proud of you @NickJonas,” praised the “Citadel” actress on the pic.

Before tying the knot at a multi-day celebration in India, the couple initially came to fruition when Nick sent the pageant queen a flirty DM in 2016 on Twitter. They’ve since welcomed their first daughter, Malti, in 2022.

Chopra continued sharing the love, giving fans a sneak peek of the behind-the-scenes rehearsals for the show, showing clips of the trio prepping for the big night.

“Wohooo! Opening night of the Tour! #soundcheck @yankeestadium @jonasbrothers,” she wrote alongside the clip, panning over the mega stadium.

Another pic showed off some cute merch for the performer and his wife: a personalized drinking cup with her name encased on it and a cup for the Jonas Brothers.

The Tour sees the JoBros launch themselves through their five albums, including their recently released The Album, which hit the charts in May. The bros will be hitting up Toronto on August 19.