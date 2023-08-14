Jennifer Lopez can really belt it.

The “Hustlers” star recently dined at the restaurant Taverna Anema e Core in Capri, Italy while on vacation, and graced her fellow diners with some impromptu karaoke.

Seated at her table, holding a tambourine and a microphone, Lopez sang a rendition of Gloria Gaynor’s classic “I Will Survive”.

The restaurant posted video of the performance on their Instagram page, showing fans cheering Lopez on and snapping photos and videos.

And her soulful performance of “I Will Survive” wasn’t the only song Lopez performed for diners.

Another video posted to Twitter showed Lopez singing her 1999 hit “Let’s Get Loud”.

Lopez’s last album, A.K.A. was released in 2014, but last year, the singer announced that in 2023 she will release her ninth studio album, This Is Me… Now, a companion to her 2002 album This Is New… Then.

“People think they know things about what happened to me along the way, the men I was with — but they really have no idea, and a lot of times they get it so wrong,” Lopez told Zane Lowe in an interview teasing the new album. “There’s a part of me that was hiding a side of myself from everyone. And I feel like I’m at a place in my life, finally, where I have something to say about it.”