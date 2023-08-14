Megan Thee Stallion performs during the 2023 Outside Lands Music Festival at Golden Gate Park on August 13, 2023 in San Francisco, California.

Megan Thee Stallion returned to the stage on Sunday for the first time since Tory Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting her in the feet.

Megan performed at the 2023 Outside Lands music festival at San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park, joining a star-studded weekend lineup that included the Foo Fighters, Kendrick Lamar, Lana Del Rey, The 1975, Janelle Monáe and more.

The musician took to the stage in a hot pink ensemble.

Megan told the crowd, “I just wanna say – f**k all my haters!” adding: “None of that s**t you was doing or saying broke me.”

I KNOW THAT’S RIGHT 👌🏾| Megan Thee Stallion with a message for the haters during her performance at the Outside Lands Festival today. “I just wanna say… F*CK all my haters! None of that shit you was doing or saying broke me.” pic.twitter.com/5Cb6Nj4Ivy — KenBarbie™ (@itsKenBarbie) August 14, 2023

Lanez — whose real name is Daystar Peterson — received a 10-year prison sentence last week for shooting Megan thee years ago.

The Canadian rapper has been in jail since Dec. 23, 2022, when a jury convicted him of first-degree assault, discharge of a firearm with gross negligence and having a concealed and unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

He maintains his innocence and shared a statement via Instagram last week, which included: “I have never let a hard time intimidate me. I will never never let no jail time eliminate me. Regardless of how they try to spin my words, I have always maintained my innocence and I always will.”

See more on the sentencing in the clip below.