The final chapter has arrived.

On Sunday, both Netflix and the EP of the show, Canada’s very own Drake, shared the trailer for the third and final season of “Top Boy”, which hits Netflix on September 7.

The show, which takes an intensive and authentic look at individuals involved in drug dealing and criminal activity in the urban underbelly of East London, stars Ashley Walters and Kane Robinson, among many others.

READ MORE: Angus Cloud’s Mom Shares Casting Tapes That Landed Him ‘Euphoria’ Audition

“Just know that we are f**king linked,” Sully (Kane Robinson) tells Dushane (Ashley Walters). “If I fail, we don’t make no money. Ain’t no going back from this one.”

The trailer is layered with gut-wrenching shots of riots, weapons and police retaliation.

Previous seasons have been full of characters dying off, and this season may be no different, with the final words of the clip being: “That road don’t end good.”

The trailer also reveals a first look at some new characters, played by Barry Keoghan (‘The Banshees of Isherin’, ‘The Batman’) and ‘Peaky Blinders’ actor Brian Gleeson.

READ MORE: ‘The Continental’ Trailer: Mel Gibson Joins The World Of John Wick In Prequel Series

“Finally,” wrote fellow rapper Lil Yachty underneath Drizzy’s post, with rapper BNYX jokingly adding: “time to annoy my wife with my fake british accent for a month 🔥”.

“Top Boy” seasons 1-4 are currently streaming on Netflix.