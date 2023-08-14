September is on the fast approach, and you know what that means — it’s almost time to go back to school. While you may not be excited about the essays and exams on the horizon, shopping for classes can actually be fun. Yes, you’ll need highlighters and pens, but Amazon Canada is a treasure trove for gadgets that’ll make taking notes, prepping for class, and staying organized a cinch, too.

Here are all the tech gadgets you’ll want to order from Amazon Canada before you go back to school.

Sony Headphones — Photo: Amazon

The last thing you want when you’re studying is distractions. These Sony headphones will help drown out the noise of your loud roommates, neighbours, and construction workers across the street so you can get down to business. Plus they look aesthetic as heck, but are way cheaper than AirPods max *and* have a 30-hour battery life.

Get them from Amazon Canada for $498. Available in three colours.

Logitech Keyboard — Photo: Amazon

If you like to keep your laptop on a stand or use a desktop monitor to write your essays, a keyboard is a must. With this petite one from Logitech you can connect to three devices, which means you can seamlessly switch from typing on your tablet to your computer with a single tap.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $44.99 (originally $49.99). Available in three colours.

ARZOPA Portable Monitor — Photo: Amazon

Need more screen space, but like to do your studying at the library or coffee shop? Add this portable monitor to your cart. It’s super slim, lightweight, and has an anti-glare display, meaning you can even use it outdoors. You can also switch between horizontal and vertical modes, allowing you to see your notes or presentations on the format that suits you best.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $139.99+ (originally $199.99+). Available in two sizes.

iWalk Charger — Photo: Amazon

The last thing you want is for your phone, tablet, or headphones to die between classes, so having a portable charger is essential. This one is great because it has zero wires, but carries an impressive amount of juice. It even has a LED display that’ll show you how much power your device has left.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $39.99. Available in four colours.

selfila Ring Light — Photo: Amazon

Ring lights aren’t just for selfies, y’all. If you’re taking a few online classes or have to do digital presentations, treat yourself to some sweet studio level illumination. This Selfila light has five modes and five brightness settings, and can be clipped right to your computer screen when you’re ready to go on camera.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $25.80. Clip the coupon for $3 off.

Kindle — Photo: Amazon

One thing that absolutely sucks about going from tutorials to lectures to library study seshes is carrying around all your books. Getting a Kindle Paperwhite will save you from weightlifting, since it’s so light. You can also highlight and make notes on it, so you won’t need as many notebooks or stress if your pen dies.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $159.99.

OneBeat Charger — Photo: Amazon

If your room is basically boobytrapped with cords and wires, you’re in desperate need of a power bar. This one is equipped with three AC outlets, three USB ports, and one USB C port, giving you plenty of space to juice up your computer, laptop, tablet, and everything else in your electronics stash.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $18.89+ (originally $32.99+). Available in two cable lengths.

Toshiba Hard Drive — Photo: Amazon

You definitely don’t want your essays and notes to go MIA if your computer conks out, so grab an external hard drive to back everything up. This Toshiba hard drive even has password protection software, so nobody will be able to hack in and steal your stuff.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $58.78+ (originally $79.99+). Available in four colours and in three sizes.

INIU Wireless Charger Stand — Photo: Amazon

Complete your desk setup with this adjustable INIU phone stand charger. Not only will it keep your screen in view while you’re doing work on your monitor, but it’ll power it up, too.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $26.99. Clip the coupon for $13 off.

Google Nest Hub — Photo: Amazon

The Google Nest Hub is an all-in-one device that’ll become your best friend during the school season. It’ll keep track of your schedule, play music or podcasts while you study — heck, you can even stream videos on it. The best part? You can control it with the touch screen or your voice.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $124.85.