Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are all loved-up.

The pair were snapped showing rare PDA on Sunday night as they watched Drake perform at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.

A social media clip showed the lovebirds kissing in the VIP section.

Jenner could be seen whispering something to her beau as Drake performed “God’s Plan” on the “It’s All a Blur Tour”.

An eyewitness also told Page Six that the couple were “making out while Kim [Kardashian] was right next to them.”

Jenner and Bunny then showed off their dance moves, clearly fans of the track.

Bunny — who has been romantically linked to Jenner since February — was asked about the dating claims during a recent interview with Rolling Stone.

The Puerto Rican rapper shared, “I know something is going to come out.

“I know [people are] going to say something. People know everything about me, so what’s left for me to protect? My private life, my personal life.”

When questioned whether he wanted to clarify his relationship status with Jenner or clear up any of the tabloid rumours, he insisted: “That’s the only answer. In the end, the only thing I have is my privacy.”

Jenner was also asked about the relationship in an interview with WSJ. Magazine.

She insisted “no comment,” but did add of why she doesn’t comment on her private life: “I try [to] find the balance of keeping things private and keeping things sacred, [and] also not letting the unfortunate frustration and stress of everyone trying to get in on it stop me from enjoying my side.

“Does that make sense? I’ll go out of my way to do things as privately as possible because I just think that that’s the healthier way of dealing with relationships anyway,” she added, according to Cosmopolitan.