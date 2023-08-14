Usher and Beyoncé go way back.

Appearing recently on “Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp”, the 44-year-old singer revealed that he once “chaperoned” Beyoncé when she was a kid.

“Fun fact, I knew Beyoncé when she was 12 years old, 11 years old,” he recalled. “She used to be in a group by the name of The Dolls. I don’t know if I could consider myself their babysitter, but I had a time where I had to watch The Dolls.”

Usher is only three years older than Beyoncé, and like her, he also got into the music business as a kid, getting himself signed to a label at 14.

“I was at Daryl Simmons’ house,” he continued, referring to the famed record producer. “[Simmons] was working with [The Dolls] at the time, and I just happened to be over there and they were working on a session. I kind of found my way into being their like, I don’t know, chaperone, nanny, or something like that — the oldest person in the room.”

Beyoncé would finally have her breakthrough in the music industry with the group Destiny’s Child in the ’90s.

Years later, Usher and Beyoncé would finally collaborate on the 2008 song “Love In This Club, Pt. II”, featuring Lil Wayne, which went to No. 18 on the Billboard Hot 100.