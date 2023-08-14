Social media’s unexpected friendship seems to have come to a screeching halt.

Bobbi Althoff, 26, is known for quickly becoming one of the internet’s fave content creators, and her online prowess came to a shimmering peak when she garnered Drake for a bedside interview in July for her “The Really Good Podcast” series.

Despite earning tons of views and comments, the video appears to have been removed from YouTube, leaving viewers scratching their heads. It’s also been scrubbed off Spotify.

Unfortunately, it gets worse.

Drizzy and the mom-of-two appear to have unfollowed each other on Instagram. It’s a strange occurrence considering just a few days ago, the TikTok star explained to Cosmopolitan how she landed the interview with the “God’s Plan” rapper: he followed her on Instagram first, which prompted her to send him a DM.

Of course, this has only caused the online world to speculate a dramatic beef between the two now, especially considering Althoff posted a cheeky TikTok of herself appearing bored at a Drake concert.

@bobbialthoff Really in my element here @ this guys concert ♬ original sound – Bobbi

However, most of the comments under the clip just begged Althoff to interview Tyler, the Creator or Kevin Gates.