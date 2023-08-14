Could Taylor Swift be turning superhero?

Plenty of rumours have been spreading lately about the upcoming “Deadpool 3”, including one picking up steam suggesting Swift may be making a cameo.

READ MORE: All The Celebs Who Have Attended Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

According to the rumour, which has been around for years, Swift would be playing the Marvel character Dazzler, who was first introduced in the “Uncanny X-Men” comic series in 1980.

Dazzler is a mutant with the power to turn sound vibrations into light and energy beams in order to battle enemies.

While the rumours are completely unsubstantiated, film journalist Erik Davis lent some credence to the idea, citing a conversation he once had with Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige, who said Dazzler would be his pick for the Marvel character he’d most want to direct a movie about.

Many years ago I asked Kevin Feige if he were to ever direct his own Marvel movie, which character would he want to focus on. He said Dazzler. He’s a big fan. https://t.co/VZj7S2JL1h — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) August 12, 2023

Swift has appeared in movies before, most recently in 2022’s “Amsterdam”, as well as “Cats”, “The Giver” and “Valentine’s Day”, so joining the Marvel universe wouldn’t be too great a leap.

“The Eternals” also featured a cameo at the end from Swift’s ex Harry Styles, so clearly Marvel is open to bringing pop stars aboard the franchise.

Swift is also good friends with “Deadpool” star Ryan Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively, even going so far as to name characters in several songs on her album Folklore after their children.

Last year, Reynolds was asked by ET about the longstanding Swift theories and whether he would want her to appear in the sequel.

“Are you kidding me?” he said. “I would do anything for that woman. She’s a genius.”

With the rumour gaining traction online, Swifties took to social media to share their approval of the idea.

Taylor Swift as the Dazzler in Deadpool 3 is the perfect choice, PLSSSSSSSSS its just getting better and better😭 #Deadpool3 #TaylorSwift pic.twitter.com/xmXnWTKYTI — maxiee (@maxieeeoo) August 14, 2023

If the rumors are true that Taylor Swift will appear as Dazzler in Deadpool 3 I will literally lose my mind 😭😭 #Deadpool3 #TaylorSwift pic.twitter.com/rpP9saUEXX — 𝙶𝚒𝚜𝚎𝚕𝚕𝚎✖️✖️//💥⏳🥀🐉 (@giselleb1234) August 12, 2023

For those that don’t remember, I’m pretty sure Tay Tay was rumored to play Dazzler way back when X-Men: Apocalypse was coming out. Hopefully it actually happens this time, given her being a big fan of Deadpool, and @VancityReynolds being a fellow Swiftie. #TaylorSwift #Deadpool3 pic.twitter.com/mbeTOtu1LI — RJ (@ResonantJustice) August 12, 2023

Reynolds will, of course, be back as Deadpool in the new film, along with Hugh Jackman reprising his role as Wolverine, and Jennifer Garner reprising her role as Elektra.

READ MORE: Emma Corrin Was ‘Not A Marvel Person’ Before Joining ‘Deadpool 3’: ‘It’s An Absolute Mindf**k’

“The Crown” star Emma Corrin will also star as a lead villain in the film, and “Succession” star Matthew Macfadyen has also been cast in an undisclosed role.

Other names floating around the rumour mill include Brian Cox, Halle Berry, Famke Jansen, Channing Tatum, Ben Affleck, Taron Egerton, Elizabeth Olsen, Tara Strong, Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, Rebecca Romijn, Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen.

“Deadpool 3” is currently scheduled for release on May 3, 2024, though production on the film has been suspended since July 14, when SAG-AFTRA went on strike.