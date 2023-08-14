Click to share this via email

Despite Shakira’s alleged romance with Jimmy Butler, she’s now been romantically linked to Drake.

The stars were seen leaving the same after party in the early hours of Sunday morning in West Hollywood, California, with an eyewitness telling the Daily Mail they exited “within minutes of one another at 3:25 a.m.”

Drake was clearly celebrating after performing the first night of his Los Angeles leg of his “It’s All a Blur” tour.

Shakira looked as stunning as ever at the bash, donning an orange top that she teamed with a pair of blue jeans.

Drizzy — whose son Adonis, 5, attended his gig for the first time on Saturday — donned a blue ensemble, with him being pictured leaving the party while holding a drink.

The pics come after it was reported last week that Shakira’s romance with NBA star Jimmy Butler was going well.

The pair have been romantically linked since May, with a source telling Us Weekly: “They’ve been getting progressively closer over the past several weeks.

“Jimmy makes Shakira smile and she’s really enjoying getting to know him on a deeper level.”

The source said Shakira thinks Butler — who plays for the Miami Heat — is “different from other men” she’s dated in the past, adding: “She appreciates how he takes the lead in the relationship.

“He’s the one who makes plans with her, pursues her, and it makes her feel valued.”

Shakira is “definitely open to seeing where things go” in the future, the source said, despite being cautious.

They added, “It’s too early to tell if there’s long-term potential there.”

The dating claims come just over a year after Shakira announced her separation from her partner of more than a decade, Gerard Piqué, amid allegations of cheating.

The “Waka Waka” singer shares sons Milan, 10, and Sasha, 8, with the retired 36-year-old soccer player.