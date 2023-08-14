Indian movie “Punjab ‘95” has been taken off the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival line-up.

The film, starring singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh as human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, was scheduled to premiere at TIFF’s Gala Presentations.

READ MORE: Collaborative Masterpiece ‘I Am Sirat’ By Sirat Taneja And Deepa Mehta To Premiere At TIFF 2023

Last week, “Punjab ’95” was taken off the line-up on TIFF’s website and over the weekend, the festival’s customer relationship team tweeted: “We can confirm that the filmmaking team of “Punjab ’95” made the decision to withdraw from the TIFF 2023 lineup.”

Hello Belle, We can confirm that the filmmaking team of Punjab 95 made the decision to withdraw from the TIFF 2023 lineup. — TIFF Customer Relations (@tiff_help) August 12, 2023

The Honey Trehan-directed film is a biography of the human rights campaigner Jaswant Singh Khalra and it was dogged by several controversies in India.

Khalra had allegedly discovered sinister details of illegal killings and cremations involving the Punjab police, which catapulted him to global attention. In 1995, Khalra was abducted while washing his car outside his house in Amritsar. After an extensive investigation, in November 2005, six Punjab police officials were convicted and sentenced to imprisonment for Khalra’s abduction and murder.

Diljit Dosanjh in ‘Punjab ’95’. — Image credit: Courtesy of TIFF

India’s official film certification body, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), gave “Punjab ’95” an ‘A’ rating (equivalent to Canada’s 18A certification) in addition to 21 edits and alteration of controversial dialogues.

“Punjab ’95” also features actors Arjun Rampal and Varun Badola in prominent roles.

TIFF takes place Sept. 7-17.