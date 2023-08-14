Click to share this via email

If there’s one thing you can always count on, Amazon Canada is always bursting with deals. To save you time scouring the web, ET Canada has compiled a list of all the noteworthy deals this week on the internet’s shopping epicentre. Let your wallet feel the ease of a cheaper price tag and browse this week’s hottest steals as you make your work week easier with a short online shopping session.

Home

Fykee Vacuum — Photo: Amazon

Tidy up even the most difficult areas of your living space with the Fykee Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, ensuring you’re not tied down to your vacuum’s pesky plug-ins. With a powerful motor and strong suction, the Fykee Cordless Vacuum Cleaner retails for 70% off, going for $197, typically priced at $669.

HOBO Knife Set — Photo: Amazon

Keep your kitchenware in prime shape with this stunning HOBO Professional Kitchen Knife Collection. All are made from sleek Japanese steel and will ensure your cooking experience is pristine at 50% off, going for $39. Usually, the price is tagged at $79.

Besides these products, there’s a laundry load of other sweet deals on Amazon Canada for those looking to spruce up their home life:

Up to 62% off Elvana 4-Pack Bath Towel Sets

Up to 58% off LIFELONG Office Chair Wheel Replacements

Up to 54% off Home Décor

Up to 48% off YEMYHOM Futon Slipcovers

Up to 47% off Unlimited Bed Sheet Sets

Up to 42% off Nespresso Coffee Machines

Up to 43% off KitchenAid Favourites

Up to 37% off Bedding

Tech

Yobola Wireless Earbuds — Photo: Amazon

Cheaper than AirPods and still giving you that easy convenience of wireless music, the Yobola Wireless Earbuds can enhance your music listening experience at 50% off, going for $19 against a regular price of $39.

Venzon Bluetooth Speaker — Photo: Amazon

Keep the good times rollin’ with the Vanzon Wireless Bluetooth Speaker. This water-proof speaker will keep your backyard hangouts, beach days and BBQs feeling fun and fresh with constant music, all at a beautiful 80% off, going for $39 on Amazon Canada.

TOLOCO Massage Gun — Photo: Amazon

It seems like we’re all kind of living under a constant weight of stress nowadays. If you’re too busy to find time for a pricey massage appointment, the TOLOCO Massage Gun is a great alternative. Keep your back feeling light as air at 73% off, priced at $69 instead of $259 on Amazon Canada.

Monster Wireless Earbuds — Photo: Amazon

Again, cheaper than AirPods and will still provide you with a heavenly music experience so your commute, workout session or walk in the neighbourhood is fully equipped with your fave playlists. Monster Wireless Earbuds are currently going for 50% off, bringing them down to $49, usually $99.

Check out all the other awesome tech deals on Amazon Canada by browsing the links below!

Up to 41% off Ring Doorbell Devices

Up to 40% off Amazon Fire TV Devices

Up to 38% off Amazon Echo Devices

Up to 38% off Wi-Fi Systems and Routers

Up to 37% off Bluetooth Mouse or Keyboards

Up to 30% off Samsung Monitors

Up to 27% off Amazon Fire Tablets

Up to 27% off Kindle E-Readers

Up to 25% off ASUS Laptops, Desktops and Chromebooks

Fashion

SHAPERX Bodysuit — Photo: Amazon

Keep your figure looking fine, fresh and fierce without dropping Beverly Hills prices with the SHAPERX Bodysuits, which retail for 30-60% off (depending on the size and colour).

BALEAF Joggers — Photo: Amazon

This timeless fashion staple is currently going for 35% to 53% off on Amazon Canada, depending on the size and colour.

Browse the other affordable fashion deals thriving on Amazon Canada this week:

Up to 52% off Women’s Columbia Products

Up to 50% off ALONG FIT High-Waisted Butt-Lift Leggings

Up to 49% off BALEAF One Piece Swimsuit

Up to 49% off Gym Duffle Bag

Up to 47% off Woolicity Women’s Velour Tracksuits

Up to 43% off ALONG FIT High-Waisted Biker Shorts

Up to 35% off ALONG FIT High-Waisted Yoga Leggings

Beauty

Wavytalk Hair Blow Dryer — Photo: Amazon

Whatever style of hair you flaunt, the Wavytalk Hair Blow Dryer is an Amazon Canada best-seller and is currently going for 33% off, making it a slick $39, normally $59. Both your locks and wallet will be thanking you.

Wavytalk Flat Iron — Photo: Amazon

The Wavytalk Flat Iron is perfect for travelling with its pint-sized packaging. It’s compatible with all hair types, ensuring that whatever hairstyle you rock is in the best shape. It’s going for 39% off, making it $28, usually $48.

You can also check out some of the other top beauty deals this week, ranging from cosmetic bags to hair extensions below:

Up to 63% off Magnesium Bath Flakes

Up to 44% off BOACAY Travelling Toiletry Bags

Up to 34% off Luxspire Cosmetic Bag

Up to 32% off LANDOT Hair Dryer Brush

Up to 29% off Full Shine Hair Extensions