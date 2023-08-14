If there’s one thing you can always count on, Amazon Canada is always bursting with deals. To save you time scouring the web, ET Canada has compiled a list of all the noteworthy deals this week on the internet’s shopping epicentre. Let your wallet feel the ease of a cheaper price tag and browse this week’s hottest steals as you make your work week easier with a short online shopping session.
Home
Fykee Cordless Vacuum (5 Stages)
Tidy up even the most difficult areas of your living space with the Fykee Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, ensuring you’re not tied down to your vacuum’s pesky plug-ins. With a powerful motor and strong suction, the Fykee Cordless Vacuum Cleaner retails for 70% off, going for $197, typically priced at $669.
HOBO Professional Kitchen Knife Set
Keep your kitchenware in prime shape with this stunning HOBO Professional Kitchen Knife Collection. All are made from sleek Japanese steel and will ensure your cooking experience is pristine at 50% off, going for $39. Usually, the price is tagged at $79.
Besides these products, there’s a laundry load of other sweet deals on Amazon Canada for those looking to spruce up their home life:
Up to 62% off Elvana 4-Pack Bath Towel Sets
Up to 58% off LIFELONG Office Chair Wheel Replacements
Up to 54% off Home Décor
Up to 48% off YEMYHOM Futon Slipcovers
Up to 47% off Unlimited Bed Sheet Sets
Up to 42% off Nespresso Coffee Machines
Up to 43% off KitchenAid Favourites
Up to 37% off Bedding
Tech
Yobola Wireless Earbuds
Cheaper than AirPods and still giving you that easy convenience of wireless music, the Yobola Wireless Earbuds can enhance your music listening experience at 50% off, going for $19 against a regular price of $39.
Vanzon Bluetooth Speaker
Keep the good times rollin’ with the Vanzon Wireless Bluetooth Speaker. This water-proof speaker will keep your backyard hangouts, beach days and BBQs feeling fun and fresh with constant music, all at a beautiful 80% off, going for $39 on Amazon Canada.
TOLOCO Massage Gun
It seems like we’re all kind of living under a constant weight of stress nowadays. If you’re too busy to find time for a pricey massage appointment, the TOLOCO Massage Gun is a great alternative. Keep your back feeling light as air at 73% off, priced at $69 instead of $259 on Amazon Canada.
Monster Wireless Earbuds
Again, cheaper than AirPods and will still provide you with a heavenly music experience so your commute, workout session or walk in the neighbourhood is fully equipped with your fave playlists. Monster Wireless Earbuds are currently going for 50% off, bringing them down to $49, usually $99.
Check out all the other awesome tech deals on Amazon Canada by browsing the links below!
Up to 41% off Ring Doorbell Devices
Up to 40% off Amazon Fire TV Devices
Up to 38% off Amazon Echo Devices
Up to 38% off Wi-Fi Systems and Routers
Up to 37% off Bluetooth Mouse or Keyboards
Up to 30% off Samsung Monitors
Up to 27% off Amazon Fire Tablets
Up to 27% off Kindle E-Readers
Up to 25% off ASUS Laptops, Desktops and Chromebooks
Fashion
SHAPERX Bodysuit
Keep your figure looking fine, fresh and fierce without dropping Beverly Hills prices with the SHAPERX Bodysuits, which retail for 30-60% off (depending on the size and colour).
BALEAF Joggers
This timeless fashion staple is currently going for 35% to 53% off on Amazon Canada, depending on the size and colour.
Browse the other affordable fashion deals thriving on Amazon Canada this week:
Up to 52% off Women’s Columbia Products
Up to 50% off ALONG FIT High-Waisted Butt-Lift Leggings
Up to 49% off BALEAF One Piece Swimsuit
Up to 49% off Gym Duffle Bag
Up to 47% off Woolicity Women’s Velour Tracksuits
Up to 43% off ALONG FIT High-Waisted Biker Shorts
Up to 35% off ALONG FIT High-Waisted Yoga Leggings
Beauty
Wavytalk Hair Blow Dryer
Whatever style of hair you flaunt, the Wavytalk Hair Blow Dryer is an Amazon Canada best-seller and is currently going for 33% off, making it a slick $39, normally $59. Both your locks and wallet will be thanking you.
Wavytalk Flat Iron
The Wavytalk Flat Iron is perfect for travelling with its pint-sized packaging. It’s compatible with all hair types, ensuring that whatever hairstyle you rock is in the best shape. It’s going for 39% off, making it $28, usually $48.
You can also check out some of the other top beauty deals this week, ranging from cosmetic bags to hair extensions below:
Up to 63% off Magnesium Bath Flakes
Up to 44% off BOACAY Travelling Toiletry Bags
Up to 34% off Luxspire Cosmetic Bag
Up to 32% off LANDOT Hair Dryer Brush
Up to 29% off Full Shine Hair Extensions