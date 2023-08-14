Tom Schwartz made a big change in his life. The “Vanderpump Rules” star is ditching his brunette locks for a new platinum blonde ‘do.

The dramatic hair change was revealed in a photo shared by a fan to Instagram on Saturday. The 40-year-old reality star is seen dressed in all-black as he enjoys a beer at the Mondrian hotel in Los Angeles.

Schwartz has yet to share pics of his new look on his own social media.

The bar owner’s makeover comes amid filming for season 11 of “Vanderpump Rules”.

Last week, Sandoval and Schwartz grabbed a bite together, nearly two months after Schwartz appeared on “Stars of Mars” and said Sandoval cheating on Ariana Madix with Rachel Leviss was “incredibly messed up.” Following the Scandoval that sent shockwaves across the entertainment world, Schwartz said in that same interview that there was “no excuse for it” and that he was “permanently” stepping away from Sandoval’s drama.

Meanwhile, Leviss was recently spotted in her hometown of Tucson, Arizona, running a few errands. A source later told ET that Leviss is not filming season 11 of “Vanderpump Rules” because she’s prioritizing her mental health and enjoying a slower life in Arizona.

“Rachel has been spending time with her family in Arizona since leaving the mental health facility. Rachel has been receiving letters from people opening up about their own mental health journey and applauding her for taking time away from filming to focus on her mental health,” the source said. “Rachel is in a really good place and has been enjoying a slower pace of life. She’s been doing Pilates and often goes hiking.”

When Leviss was brought up during the lunch outing, Sandoval opted to keep his lips sealed.

“I don’t have any comment about Rachel,” he said.

He did, however, note that he was currently single.

As for Schwartz, he announced he was divorcing “Vanderpump Rules” co-star Katie Maloney in 2022.

