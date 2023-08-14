Prince Harry, understandably, missed his wife Meghan Markle during his recent trip to Singapore.

Harry took part in a charity polo match for Sentebale over the weekend, with him playing as part of the Royal Salute Sentebale Team; captained by charity ambassador Nacho Figueras.

Harry’s friend Figueras — who is married to Delfina Blaquier — told Hello!, “We miss our wives very much.

“This was a very short trip, although it’s a few days, it’s a lot of travelling for 24 hours in Japan and a few hours here, but we miss them we wish they were here.”

Harry paid tribute to his late mother, Princess Diana, at the event, which ended up raising $1 million.

He said: “Since Prince Seeiso and I founded the charity 17 years ago. Our work has remained rooted in our mission, and in honour of our late mothers, we wish to ensure all children and young people in southern Africa are empowered, healthy and able to pursue their ambitions and dreams.

“Sentebale has remained a pillar of support in communities across southern Africa for almost two decades, ensuring future generations are well equipped to address the many challenges facing our world. Adaptability and nimbleness have been a defining factor in our work.”

Figueras shared of Harry before the match, “We have played together for a few years, and today we play against each other which is always fun. We’ve been joking about it for a few days we already played a game of foosball that he wanted to bring up because he beat me. But ask him what happened the last time we played tennis!

“It will be a fun game, today isn’t really about winning, it’s about charity, that’s what we’re here for.”

Figueras added of Harry and his charity, “I always say that the first thing that [struck] me about Sentebale before I knew anything about it was his commitment to the charity, how much he cares about doing good. I could see that first-hand when I went to Lethoso with him, we have been there two or three times. He’s the first person to point out that there’s something that can be better. It’s very inspiring.

“He’s very committed that’s what he is it’s in his DNA, and that’s why I like him so much, and this trip, being able to spend so much time together has been a wonderful thing.

“He’s not just a great friend he cares he’s very aware, he’s human, and that’s inspiring to see how someone has devoted his life to giving back, it’s a very inspiring thing, it’s an honour for me to surround myself with someone like that.”

Harry shared ahead of the match: “The annual Polo Cup is essential to Sentebale’s vital work ensuring children and young people are healthy, resilient, and able to thrive.

“The funds raised this year will support our Clubs and Camps programme, which provides intensive psychosocial support to young people living with HIV. In a time where being HIV positive is no longer a death sentence, we are empowering young people to know their status, stay healthy, and eliminate the stigma so that they can break the cycle.

“We are delighted to return to the renowned Singapore Polo Club in August, and are once again enormously grateful for the polo community and our sponsors, in particular ISPS Handa, for their ongoing commitment to Lesotho and Botswana’s youth,” he added, according to Hello!

Meghan reportedly kept herself busy while Harry was away with work, with her apparently partying at Taylor Swift’s “Eras Tour” at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California last Tuesday with her BFF Lucy Fraser, according to Page Six.

Harry touched down in Tokyo that same day, before later heading to Singapore for the match over the weekend. While in Tokyo, he spoke at a summit organized by the International Sports Promotion Society (ISPS) on Wednesday.