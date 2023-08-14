Rick Springfield is feeling good ahead of his 74th birthday.

The Australian-American musician is set to celebrate his special day on August 23 and recently told ET Canada’s Brittnee Blair that it’s important to him to try and stay as healthy as possible.

He said of whether he was in “the best shape” of his life, “I don’t know about that. I was pretty spry when I was 19, but I’m trying.”

Springfield added, “It was a great time being young. I miss it. But I try and stay healthy because I can keep playing and I can keep doing everything that I want to do if I’m healthy.

“Health has always been number one for me before anything. I work out every day and I try to eat clean and mainly stay [as] positive as I can. You know, I have depression I have to deal with it but, yeah, I just love what I do. You know, and that’s part of staying vibrant, healthy and in touch, is loving what you do.”

He said of what he’ll be doing to celebrate turning 74, “I will be on the road. I’m not quite sure where, but yeah, I’ll be on the road, be playing, which I love to do, you know, because I love to have the audience sing ‘Happy Birthday’. We all love our birthdays, you know?”

Elsewhere in the chat, Springfield insisted he still enjoys playing his smash hit “Jessie’s Girl”, telling Blair: “I do, because it’s really the, obviously not playing the song, it’s the energy that it creates in the crowd, in the audience, which is where I get my feedback and get the energy for me to perform is seeing them react to the different songs that they know.

“So yeah, that’s really where the energy comes from and why it’s possible to play this song 30,000 times and still be able to give it energy,” he added of the song, which was released back in 1981.

Springfield’s latest album Automatic is out now.