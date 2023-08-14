Dwyane Wade is feeling the love from his daughter.

On Saturday, the retired Miami Heat player was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, and his daughter Zaya Wade took to Instagram to celebrate.

Sharing a photo of the two of them hugging, Zaya wrote, “My dad is a Hall of Famer 🖤 I’ve never been more proud in my life to know someone as kind, loving and accepting as he is.”

Zaya added, “He is one of my best friends. I love you dad 🫶🏾.”

Dwyane was supported at the induction by his whole family, including wife Gabrielle Union, kids Kaavia James, Zaya, Zaire and Dwyane’s nephew Dahveon Morris.

“Thank you all for being there for me and for loving me in the most perfect way possible. I appreciate you guys and I love y’all,” he said in his induction speech.

“And my wife Gab, would you please stand. Thank you for making our house a home,” Dwyane continued. “Thank you for making sure our kids feel seen, heard and protected when I’m not around. Thank you for learning every ref’s name in the NBA and for screaming at them so I didn’t have to — saved a lot of fine money.”

He added, “I know I’m traveling for work this year during our anniversary, so I want to say, thank you for being on this journey for me — with me, these past 15 years. Thank you for learning to love my imperfections, just as much as we enjoyed and love the moments of perfection. I love you.”

Earlier this year, Dwyane also gave an emotional acceptance speech, receiving the President’s Award at the NAACP Image Awards.

He used the speech to talk about the fight for LGBTQ rights, just a day after Zaya legally changed her name and gender assignment.

“Zaya, as your father, all I’ve wanted to do is get it right. I’ve sat back and watched how gracefully you’ve taken on the public scrutiny,” he said at the time. “And even though it’s not easy, I watched you walk out of that house every morning as yourself. I admire how you’ve handled ignorance in our world. I admire it that you face every day. To say that your village is proud of you is an understatement.”